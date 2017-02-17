Woman groped walking near Health Center Thursday night

A woman who was walking near the back entrance of the Health Center was groped by an unidentified man on Thursday night around 9:15 p.m.

According to the Timely Warning Crime Bulletin email sent to students by the University Police Department (UPD), the woman was walking alone toward the stairs leading from Foothill Boulevard to campus when the suspect grabbed her by the rear-end.

The victim notified the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) immediately after the incident, but the responding officers were unable to locate the perpetrator.

The victim, who caught a brief glimpse of the suspect, described him as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male with a stocky build. He was wearing a heavy black jacket, pants and a tan colored beanie.

SLOPD and UPD are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312, UPD at 805-756-2281 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP to report a confidential tip.