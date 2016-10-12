Women’s Golf Finishes 12th at Harbottle Invitation

The Cal Poly women’s golf team finished the Harbottle Invitational on Tuesday in Tacoma, Washington with a tournament-best 295 to lift themselves to 12th place overall.

Junior Desiree Gillaspy withdrew from the tournament following Monday’s second round. Cal Poly, coming off a strong finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Intercollegiate, looked promising with her 2-under-par 70 following Monday’s results. Her reasons for withdrawing were undisclosed as of Tuesday night.

Senior Sadie Strain and juniors Sophie Bergland and Jamie Binns rounded out Tuesday’s scoring players. Bergland finished as the highest individual for Cal Poly, hitting a 232 aggregate which was good enough for 39th place.

Binns finished one stroke behind Bergland at a 233 aggregate and tied for 46th. Strain finished with a score of 236, landing just outside of the top 50 finishers.

Sophomore Mallory Muehlbauer, the final golfer for the Mustangs, finished with an aggregate score of 243 after hitting a 79 on Tuesday.

The Mustangs tied with Eastern Washington for 12th out of 15 schools in arguably the toughest invitational of their season, as multiple Pac-12 teams participated in the invitational along with schools from the WCC and the Big West. The Mustangs finished three strokes ahead of Grand Canyon University and 24 strokes ahead of Montana.

Pac-12 conference member Washington won the tournament with a total score of 880, three strokes ahead of the WCC’s BYU. Fellow Pac-12 competitor Oregon State finished third with 887.

Cal Poly will finish its fall season Oct. 22-23 by hosting the Cal Poly Invitational. The invitational starts at 8 a.m. at the Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande, California.