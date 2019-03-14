Women’s Tennis bests Sacramento State 4-1

Cal Poly Women’s Tennis earned a 4-1 victory at home against Sacramento State on Saturday morning.

The Mustangs (5-6, 1-2 Big West) and Hornets (0-6) got underway with singles action due to the possibility of rain. Both teams agreed to start with singles play instead of the traditional doubles point.

Junior Emily Louie-Meadors earned the first point for the Mustangs in the No. 1 spot, winning in straight sets (6-1, 6-1) against the Hornets’ Carolina Chernyetsky. The win gives Louie-Meadors an overall record of 6-3 this season— the best record on the team.

On court No. 6, Claire Bouquet added to the Mustangs’ lead by defeating Frana Ugarkovic. The junior also bested her opponent in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-0.

A victory from junior Susanne Boyden in the No. 2 position increased Cal Poly’s lead to 3-0. While Boyden also won in straight sets, her route to victory proved to be much closer in the second set than the first (6-1, 7-6) against her opponent.

Sacramento State’s Sofi Wicker earned the lone point for the Hornets against the Mustangs. Wicker defeated freshman Emily Ackerman on court No. 4 in straight sets (7-6, 6-3).

It was sophomore MacKenzie Worsnop that sealed the win for Cal Poly with her win in the No. 3 spot, as she defeated her opponent in three sets (0-6, 6-3, 7-6).

The Mustangs will return to action at home on March 23 and 24 against Nevada and CSUN respectively, the latter a Big West Conference match-up. Both matches begin at 11 a.m.