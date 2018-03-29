Women’s tennis snaps four-match skid

Senior Abigail Bacharach extends her leg to reach for the ball. Iliana Arroyos | Mustang News

Cal Poly women’s tennis team snapped their four-match losing streak when they defeated Eastern Washington 5-2 Monday.

The Mustangs (4-9, 0-2) defeated the Eagles (7-6) in their first match in more than two weeks.

In doubles play, senior Molly Reed and sophomore Susanne Boyden convincingly won their match, surrendering only two games. Soon after, freshman MacKenzie Worsnop and senior Abby Bacharach defeated the Eagles’ Janaya Smith and Rylee Braeden 7-5 to secure the doubles point for the Mustangs.

Freshman Grace Olyphant and junior Caroline Williams did not finish their match as the dual match went straight to singles.

In singles, Boyden quickly defeated Eastern Washington’s Zoey Nelson 6-3, 6-1. Sophomore Claire Bouquet then followed as she did not concede a single game in the second set en route to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over her opponent. With the win, Bouquet evened her singles record to 2-2 on the season.

Later, Bacharach picked up her first singles win of the season when she beat her opponent in straight sets 6-1, 7-6. Worsnop also defeated her opponent for her second singles victory of the season and clinched the win for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs began their long stretch of conference games March 28.