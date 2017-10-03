Women’s Volleyball off to the best start since 1985

The Mustangs won their 10th straight game this past Saturday, Sept. 30th, sweeping the CSUN Matadors. So far this season, the team is 15-2 overall (losing only to two teams ranked in the top 15) and 5-0 in conference. This is the best record that a Cal Poly volleyball team has had since 1985 when they started 18-1.

Junior outside hitter, Adlee Van Winden, led the team with 17 kills and nine digs in Friday’s game and seven kills and three aces in Saturday’s game.

Sophomore outside hitter, Torrey Van Winden, recorded her 15th double-digit kill match this season with 10 kills and a team-high of 17 digs in Friday’s game and helped lead the team to victory Saturday with 16 kills and seven digs.

Two seniors finished Friday’s game with season-highs, Raeann Greisen with 14 kills and Savannah Niemen with 13 kills and three blocks.

Senior setter Taylor Nelson recorded 50 assists and 12 digs against Long Beach State and had a match high of 35 assists on Saturday.

Junior libero Katherine Brouker finished with 16 digs Friday and lead the team in digs with 10 against CSUN .

Friday, Sept. 29 recap

Earlier last weekend, the Mustangs kicked off their road trip by defeating Long Beach State 3-1 in four games.

Both teams took turns taking the lead in the first set until it was neck and neck toward the end. Down 22-21, Cal Poly scored three straight points, but the Long Beach State 49ers (4-12, 1-2) answered with two points in a row, tying it at 24. A kill from senior outside hitter, Raeann Greisen, and an ace from Torrey Van Winden, brought the team to a victorious 26-24.

The second set was even better than the first, beginning with a Cal Poly 10-3 run and even reaching a 22-7 advantage. The Mustangs hit a .405 average and only recorded one error to earn a winning score of 25-10.

Despite winning the first two sets, the 49ers came back in the third game. With a 16-14 lead, the opponents had a seven point run to win 25-16.

The Mustangs didn’t allow the 49ers to win again. Down 11-9 in the fourth set, Cal Poly played with a 8-1 run. They finished the game and the match with a three point run after leading 22-18.

Saturday, Sept. 30 recap

While on the road, the Mustangs took on the CSUN Matadors (9-7, 3-1) and started off with an 11-4 deficit in the first set. The green and gold team was able to kick it into gear to make the score 14-12. from there, they went on a 8-1 run to eventually win the game 25-19.

Both teams put up a good fight in the second set until they were tied at 15. Cal Poly took the lead 18-15, followed with a 10-5 run and took the game with a score of 25-20. Torrey Van Winden recorded seven of her 16 kills this set.

The Mustangs started the third set down 13-10, but posted six straight points to take a lead of 16-13. They kept that momentum going to win the third game 25-20 and sweep the Matadors.

Cal Poly hits the road again this weekend in search of their 11th straight win against Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 7th at 10 p.m.