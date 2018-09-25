Woodstock’s Pizza opens “The Backyard” for 40-year anniversary

Woodstock’s Pizza’s new “ultimate backyard experience” is set to open and entertain San Luis Obispo community members. The Sept. 27 Grand Opening Community Party presents The Backyard, the chain’s expansion which includes a brand new backyard area sporting picnic tables, games, fully-refurbished bathrooms and two inviting bars featuring 24 taps.

Woodstock’s prides itself on creating an environment for students and members of the community to come together for a fun, memorable time of enjoying quality pizza. The chain was founded by Chuck Woodstock in Corvallis, Oregon. His vision was to create a family-owned, student-oriented pizzeria that used consistently fresh ingredients and his grandmother’s secret marinara recipe.

As Woodstock’s opened more shops in other college towns, every location remained loyal to the company’s core values of fun, excellent service, quality, and connecting with the community. Unfortunately Mr. Woodstock tragically passed away in 1985, and Jeff Ambrose, who had started as a delivery driver with Chuck Woodstock in Corvallis, purchased the company with his wife Laura. He has now worked in every position of the company, from delivery driver to CEO. Jeff is dedicated to preserving the unique and personal brand, so much so that the secret marinara recipe is still used in every pizza.

Celebrate Woodstock’s Pizza’s Community Party Sept. 27 at 1000 Higuera St. to see how the chain has taken their one-of-a-kind pizza experience to the next level, and enjoy half-off pitchers from 5 to 9 p.m.