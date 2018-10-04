Woodstock’s Pizza is now bigger than ever

Woodstock's Pizza purchased the space next door to create the "Backyard Room." Hannah Hobelman | Mustang News

Woodstock’s Pizza reopened Sept. 24 after 17 days of renovation, complete with a new interior that is almost twice the restaurant’s original size.

The pizza chain has been in San Luis Obispo since 1991, with seven locations across California.

General Manager Mike Swift said they had planned to remodel the space all along. This summer, they completely redesigned the restaurant.

The renovations cost more than $1 million, according to Swift.

Woodstock’s had their official grand reopening last Thursday, Sept. 27 and said they are ready to serve customers and show off the new venue, which features 28 flat screen TVs and a triple deck oven. The restaurant also purchased the vacant space next door to create a new “Backyard Room.”

“The idea behind this space is to have a place for large gatherings of people in a private room,” Swift said. “We have room for over 300 guests, which is brand new for Woodstock’s.”

The theme of the “Backyard Room” pays tribute to the college atmosphere in San Luis Obispo, decorated with lamp shades mimicking Red Solo Cups and a spinning disco ball hanging from the ceiling. It also has a private bar with wine and 24 taps for specialty craft beer, ciders and kombucha.

“We produce high quality pizza,” Swift said. “[We] wanted to make sure we had high quality beer on our menu as well, since beer and pizza go hand in hand.”

Woodstock’s also added gelato to the menu.

Swift said Woodstock’s staff is excited to be able to organize more events for the community, host upcoming fundraisers and participate in Tuesday’s Pint Nights with the newly finished space.

They will be hosting their very first Oktoberfest, featuring local craft beers and stein-holding competitions on Monday, Oct. 22.