WOW schedule continues into first day of classes

In the past Week of Welcome programs, the week would begin a week before classes started at Cal Poly. This year the program’s schedule was active when classes started on Thursday, September 22nd. On Thursday, WOW events were halted so students could attend classes without schedule conflicts. WOW groups continued the program on the following Friday night.

According to a statement from New Student & Transition Programs, “Our office intentionally scheduled around the academic commitments of students so that there would be no schedule conflicts affecting WOW activities.”

NSTP worked alongside other groups on campus to make sure all programs could run successfully during the new WOW schedule including greek life.

An NSTP representative said in an email, “Specifically related to Panhellinic recruitment, our office worked closely with them so all programs could be successful. Their final recruitment was determined on their own.”

NSTP said it is constantly looking for new ways to support students in the transition to Cal Poly. It is yet to be determined whether or not next year will follow the same schedule.