Cal Poly Football makes massive roster cuts

On Wednesday, March. 30, Cal Poly Football underwent large-scale roster cuts leading to a significant decrease in the number of players in multiple position groups. These cuts came just one day after the team made the decision to opt-out of the spring season, completing only three of six scheduled games.

Along with the large roster adjustment, all three quarterbacks who took snaps for the Mustangs in the spring season were informed they would no longer be playing for the team going forward. Of the quarterbacks dismissed, two had been members of the team since 2018 and had logged significant playing time during the Mustang’s 2019 fall season. The three quarterbacks combined to throw 50 completions out of 88 attempted throws, 556 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in the three games played.

The most recent quarterback to join the team, junior transfer student Hunter Raquet, shared his experience of going through the roster cuts and having his career with the Mustangs cut short:

“Around Monday, after we met with President Armstrong and Don Olberhelman, [our position coach] told us he was going to meet with all the quarterbacks individually on Wednesday,” Raquet said.

Once they had opted out of the spring season, the team held their annual end-of-season exit meetings between coaches and players. This is standard practice with college teams; they use these meetings to discuss the previous season and plans for offseason preparation. Raquet said was shocked to learn that he would no longer be playing for the Mustangs.

“I thought we were just going to talk more about the offseason, like what more I can work on and what more I can do to build team chemistry, and I was blindsided by how they approached it,” Raquet said.

Raquet started the spring season as the back-up quarterback on the depth chart but saw significant playing time as he was subbed in for the games against UC Davis and Eastern Washington. In those two games, Raquet threw for 17 completions out of 32 attempts, 188 passing yards, and two touchdowns.

Despite finding some success when being subbed into the last two games, Raquet felt there was a struggle to play due to a lack of preparation.

“I was the second string, so I had only gotten mental reps, I never really got a lot of time to build chemistry with the guys,” Raquet said. “A lot of those [plays] were off of me just learning it from the sideline. I just wish that’s what I could have done this offseason, build the chemistry with those guys and be on the same page as everyone else.”

As a junior transfer student, Raquet came to Cal Poly as a walk-on, having no financial aid and paying for tuition and other living expenses out of pocket. Raquet described his disappointment with the situation.

“I actually wasn’t on scholarship when I got here, they promised me a scholarship they said to keep doing what you’re doing and around this time I would have been put on scholarship,” Raquet said. “Some people thought I quit — I didn’t. I was pretty hurt, I’m not going to lie, but I understand that at the end of the day it’s a business, but I felt this whole thing could have been approached differently.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Raquet expressed his desire to be part of the team and his appreciation for his teammates.

“I love [San Luis Obispo], I loved the team, they were awesome to me,” Raquet said. I’ve never been so accepted in my life by a group of guys. The team made me feel like a happy person and I never wanted to leave.”