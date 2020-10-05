Cal Poly sees substantial rise in COVID-19 cases, San Luis Obispo active cases down

This past week Cal Poly saw 15 on-campus students test positive for coronavirus, after recording only 11 positive cases since July 8, according to the Cal Poly coronavirus website.

There are currently 15 on-campus residents in isolation, and 15 students are in quarantine.

Twelve off-campus residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. There have been between one and five new off-campus positive tests every day for the past eight days.