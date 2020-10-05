Cal Poly sees substantial rise in COVID-19 cases, San Luis Obispo active cases down

This past week Cal Poly saw 15 on-campus students test positive for coronavirus, after recording only 11 positive cases since July 8, according to the Cal Poly coronavirus website.
There are currently 15 on-campus residents in isolation, and 15 students are in quarantine.
Twelve off-campus residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. There have been between one and five new off-campus positive tests every day for the past eight days.
San Luis Obispo County had 3,685 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Oct. 2 — up 36 cases from the previous day.
Of the total cases, 3,450 people have recovered, while 197 are actively sick and recovering at home, and seven are hospitalized. One of the hospitalized patients is in intensive care.
Just a week ago, there were 241 active cases, but the number has been steadily decreasing.
Although the active case numbers are down, there were fewer than 196 active cases in mid-September, after which the number began increasing a few days after Cal Poly’s Sept. 14 start date, and reaching its peak on Sept. 26 with 251 active cases. So there is no evidence that the decreasing trend in cases will hold.
Thirty-one people have died due to COVID-19, with two of those deaths occurring in the last five days.
Paso Robles remains the city with the highest number of total cases, with San Luis Obispo not far behind. Atascadero and Nipomo have the third most and fourth most total cases, respectively.
Until mid-August, San Luis Obispo’s growth in number of cases was consistent with the most of the county, but then took a sharp upturn, becoming more consistent with Paso Robles’ trend.
The majority of COVID-19 cases are in the 30 to 49-years-old age group and the 18 to 29-years-old age group, recording 1,184 and 1,180 cases, respectively.
Last week, the 30 to 49-year-old age group clearly had the most cases, however the 18-29 age group has almost caught up, and may overtake the older group in the this week.
Almost half of the cases can be attributed to person-to-person contact or in person spread.
The county reported that 1,636 people contracted the virus from person-to-person contact, 895 people contracted the virus from community spread, 203 people contracted the virus through travel and 951 cases are under investigation.