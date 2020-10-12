CIRM Bridges to Stem Cell Research and Therapy: The Bridge to Everywhere in biomedicine

In a recent clinical trial for an immune cell therapy for lymphoma, 62 percent of patients experienced complete cancer clearance — in spite of that fact that some of them were on their fifth line of treatment. For those patients, the results were nothing less than a miracle. But it could also be so much more.

Let yourself day-dream for a moment. Think about a time in the near future when immune cell therapy is the first line treatment. Think about the lives saved, the patients who lost their fight before getting to a fifth line treatment. Think about the improved quality-of-life for those who receive cell therapy instead of aggressive chemotherapy. Let the day-dream expand for a moment to include other areas of regenerative medicine on the horizon: genes, cells, and tissues working in concert with our own bodies to do what unhealthy cells are incapable of doing on their own. Insulin-producing cell therapy for diabetics, insulation of nerve cells for spinal cord injury patients, gene-modified blood stem cells for Sickle Cell patients, the study of COVID-19; the list goes on and on.

Prop 14 has the ability to turn these dreams into reality. While we are witnessing a medical revolution, supported in large part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), we can’t be satisfied by miraculous clinical trials. Those are just the beginning. The ultimate revolution will be when a physician can just as easily grab an IV bag full of therapeutic cells as they might draw a drug into a syringe. For this revolution to fulfill its promise, Californians need to pass Prop 14, because it will get us to the end-goal: the routine delivery of safe and effective regenerative therapies to patients by their physicians. Prop 14 is leading this movement by keeping CIRM alive. Conceived through Prop 71 in 2004, the Institute serves as a vehicle to support all aspects of stem cell research. The CIRM board had the foresight to know that medical progress will require not just well-designed, evidence-based clinical studies, but also a powerful and well trained workforce, educated at the intersection of stem cell biology, engineering and chemistry. This workforce, with their interdisciplinary training, will develop, manufacture and deliver regenerative therapies to the public, enabling that easily grabbed ‘bag of cells’.

Since 2008, CIRM has supported the training of nearly 1300 Community College and California State University students for the emerging field of Regenerative Medicine through the “Bridges to Stem Cell Research and Therapy Program.” The Bridges Training Program has functioned as a pathway for first-generation and underrepresented students from Humboldt to San Diego, to all of the biomedical sectors including startup and cell therapy companies, academic research institutes, graduate and medical school and more. Exposure to hands-on labs, advanced seminar discussions and a required paid internship gives the students an unparalleled educational experience, and it provides a ticket to their dream jobs, changing the practice of medicine through the development and implementation of regenerative therapies. In fact, over 80 percent of the Bridges alumni have either advanced to graduate school or joined the biomedical workforce in industry or academic institutions. The benefit to the students might be enough to justify the value of the Bridges Programs, but like any “investment,” these Programs also bring a greater return than the initial cost of training.

Consider Vahid Hamzeinejad — bright high school student, Vahid headed to UC Berkeley to begin his college career. Enter the Great Recession; Vahid found himself back at home, working non-stop to help keep his parents’ restaurant afloat. Not giving up on his commitment to an education, he enrolled at the College of the Canyons. After completing an Associate’s degree, Vahid transferred to Cal Poly, hoping to join the Bridges Program. After receiving the Bridges core training, Vahid started his internship at ViaCyte, where he continues to work today, as a critical member of the team supporting ViaCyte’s clinical development of a functional cure for diabetes. The nearly $30 billion that California currently spends on Diabetes treatments could be significantly reduced, in no small part due to the efforts of a student that cost taxpayers $36,000 to educate. Investing tens of thousands to potentially save millions or billions is as strong of an investment as the taxpayers could make; and that is before considering that those future savings don’t account for the improvement in patients’ quality of life that would occur by replacing insulin pumps, glucose monitors, constant vigilance and the ever-rising cost of insulin with a stem cell-derived tissue that regulates blood sugar levels biologically- making and secreting its own insulin.

With CIRM’s unprecedented training support and the determination of Bridges alumni like Vahid, we are building a powerhouse for therapy development. We can’t stop now. By leveraging the robust infrastructure already established at California State Universities and Community Colleges and the strong partnerships with academic and industry labs, Prop 14 will continue to train a diverse, motivated and educated future workforce. In contrast to the much maligned “Bridge to Nowhere,” CIRM’s Bridges to Stem Cell Research & Therapy represents the very best in public spending- an investment in training the future and current leaders of Regenerative Medicine.