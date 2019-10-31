Cross Cultural Centers director slated to leave after release of CPX results

After serving as associate dean of students and director of the Cross Cultural Centers for more than three years, Bryan Hubain announced he is leaving Cal Poly.

Hubain will take on a new role as the associate vice president for student development and inclusion at the University of Utah in about six months.

Hubain’s announcement came at a crucial time given the current climate of Cal Poly’s campus. The Cal Poly Experience (CPX) survey results released Oct. 17 revealed minority individuals do not feel a strong sense of community or belonging on campus.

Hubain said CPX is just one key factor that will help guide the work of the Cross Cultural Centers, as well as the university.

“I feel hopeful,” Hubain said. “There is not much that is surprising from the CPX results shared recently. It shows that we have work to do.”

Although Hubain said more work needs to be done, he said he is proud of the Centers’ efforts thus far. He said his experience at Cal Poly has been favorable and that his team within the Cross Cultural Centers made him feel supported and celebrated.

“My biggest accomplishment at Cal Poly would be my existing team in the Cross Cultural Centers,” Hubain said. “I see this as an accomplishment because of their collective reach and the impact that they have and will have on the lives of students at Cal Poly, minorities or otherwise.”

Senior Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Kathleen McMahon said she will miss working with Hubain.

“Bryan will be greatly missed but has left a lasting impact on the [Cross Cultural Centers], our students, the Dean of Students staff and the University as a whole,” McMahon said. “Bryan is a wonderful person and has taught me a great deal in the past three years.”

Hubain said he wanted to leave Cal Poly on a positive note, and he added that his move is a milestone in regards to diversity and higher education.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new associate vice president for student development and inclusion at the University of Utah,” Hubain said. “The appointment I received is an opportunity that most people of color do not get in higher education.”

Moving forward, Hubain said that he believes the campus climate can be improved, but he said this problem is not unique to Cal Poly.

“It does not change the fact that as a campus, we have experienced some intense and, at times, hateful acts,” Hubain said. “This is also not separate from a country that is grappling with a history of oppression, hate and change. Cal Poly is a reflection of what is happening nationally. We are also grappling, and we should never stop.”