Explosives were reported at Grand Terrace Townhomes Wednesday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD).

Residents of the townhomes, located on Garfield and Grand Avenue, are being evacuated. A bomb squad vehicle, one fire engine and SLOPD are on the scene.

The tenant with the reported explosives is being cooperative, according to SLOPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.