How to get your COVID-19 booster at Cal Poly before the Jan. 20 deadline

Cal Poly will have two vaccine clinics on Friday, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 14 amid the requirement for students and employees to receive their booster by Jan. 24.

The clinics, hosted by Rite Aid, will be located in the Main Gym Lobby of the Recreation Center for students and staff from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be offered to those 18 and older who already received the two-dose vaccine series at least six months ago, or for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. Individuals can choose which vaccine type they receive. The Johnson & Johnson booster will not be offered.

There is not yet an option to make appointments for these clinics. According to the Cal Poly COVID-19 Vaccine website, codes for appointments will be added when available. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Over winter break, California State University changed their definition of “fully vaccinated” to include the booster shot. Those who are not yet eligible to receive the booster will still be considered fully vaccinated until they become eligible.

Students and staff who have a medical or religious exemption and will not be receiving the vaccine or booster shot must still follow regularly COVID-19 testing requirements on campus.

The university said students who have already received the booster should not yet upload their records to the COVID-19 Info tab in their Cal Poly Portal. Further instructions are to come later in January.

There will be additional vaccine clinics at the same place and time on Jan. 21, Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and there will be dates in February as well.