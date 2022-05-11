Listen: Students’ Stage Club held its annual “Miscast” gala

Audio by Nico Vinuela

Cal Poly’s Student Stage put on its annual “Miscast” gala production on Saturday, April 30, at the Black Box Theater on campus.

The production was entirely student-run and consisted of performances from students across different years and majors.

The show featured performers acting in characters they wouldn’t usually be cast in, such as women playing traditionally male roles and vice versa.

“I’m hoping that audience members might see these pieces and see them in different formats, different types of presentations of those characters and just [open] their minds,” theatre and psychology major and co-manager of “Miscast” Sarah Smith said.

The performance was open to students of all majors and disciplines, according to theatre major and Student Stage Board Member Jessica Sater, which allowed some non-theatre majors a chance to do something they normally wouldn’t get to do.

“A lot of people here weren’t even theater majors. It’s really hard coming to college, after spending your whole life doing dance or theater, and all of a sudden, you’re in a new major. It’s like, ‘I don’t get to do these things I love,’ so it’s a way to continue the love of the art,” Sater said.

More information on upcoming student stage events is available online at studentsstage.com.