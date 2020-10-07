SLO Surfboard Swap

Surfers packed into the Field Day Coffee parking lot to check out some new boards at the Surfboard Buy, Trade and Swap event on Oct. 3.

Surfers brought boards to sell, trade or buy. The swap was put on by local surfboard shaper, and owner of Somma Special Designs, Shea Somma.

Somma wanted to bring the board swap tradition to SLO after seeing a large board swap in Leucadia, San Diego.

Somma sold a few of his own boards at the swap. He has been shaping boards for 12 years and started after not being able to get into the Cal Poly surfboard shaping class.

“When I graduated … I was like, ya know what, I’m just gonna buy a planar and get going and do it myself.” Somma said.

The event was a big success, Somma said, as many surfers left with new surfboards, and he sold some of his own surfboards.