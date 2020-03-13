SubSessions celebrates women artists at Femme Sessions

Mackenzie Fell walked into a concert hall for a Polyvision rehearsal filled with about 9 male DJs and 3 female vocalists. One of the women asked if she, too, was a singer.

“Actually, I’m a DJ,” Fell said.

SubSessions, a music and arts collective, is changing that stigma of male dominance in the electronic music genre. On Jan. 18, SubSessions hosted the second event of their “Femme Sessions” series in partnership with the SLO Women’s March, dubbed the Women’s March Official After Party.

The event series is intended to empower women within the music industry and beyond to celebrate femininity within the greater San Luis Obispo community.

The first installation of Femme Sessions was in Novo’s underground wine cellar on Dec. 6, 2019. As of the most recent event, SubSessions has hosted 7 female DJs, including Felly Fell, Jovella, Luna Jay, Sam Soleil, LvL Up Kid, Lil Dumpling, and Sweet BB Rach.

Mackenzie Fell, a business administration senior known professionally as Felly Fell, runs SubSessions and was the first resident female DJ in their festival lineup.

“Within the past year, I have seen an amazing amount of women join the local creative scene,” Fell said. “We aim to give these artists a supportive platform to create and form a community through Femme Sessions with all males and females of SubSessions behind it.”

Although Fell is optimistic about the rise in female artists and creatives, women have always been scarce in SubSessions and other collectives.

“Until recently, I was the only female DJ, which has been a really empowering role to play but also a really tough role to play. You have to self-advocate,” Fell said.

She is now one of five women out of a total of 20 resident SubSessions DJs.

97.7 percent of producers in the music industry across all genres in 2018 were men, according to a study on Statista. The same year, Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival lineup appeared overwhelmingly male-dominated. The first female artist did not appear until the fourth line of the poster.

However, SubSessions does not only want to increase female representation in their lineups for publicity’s sake. Co-founder and creative director of SubSessions, Wes Berger, weighed in.

“As of now there are a lot of groups looking for women to play or be involved, just because they are women,” Berger, a senior business administration major, said. “We need that reason to not only be because of the needed diversity, but also their skill and potential, which is just as great as any male.”

Jovi Cala Vella, a third year political sciene major and female DJ professionally known as Jovella, played a significant role in directing both Femme Sessions events and pitched the idea of throwing the Women’s March After Party.

“After our first Femme Sessions event, I was brainstorming how we can use this platform to showcase female artists and merge it within the community so we can reach and inspire a larger audience to spread our mission,” Cala Vella said. “When I realized the Women’s March was just a month away, it all just clicked.”

Cala Vella touched on the mission of Femme Sessions and how SubSessions hopes to influence female artists and lineups in the future.

“Ultimately my goal is for females like myself to not need an event series like Femme Sessions, because women should be on the same lineups, have the same set times, and be given the same opportunities to show off their creative endeavors not just as women, but as artists,” Cala Vella said.

Berger is similarly optimistic about the positive impact of their newest event series on female artists.

“This recent event, Femme Sessions, was both a statement about our strong women in the organization, as well as an opportunity to allow the the women in our crew to have more authority and more learning experiences that they can use in the future,” Berger said.

The event series is growing both internally and in community awareness, and the founders are hoping to make an impact beyond the scope of San Luis Obispo.

“Femme Sessions has brought out such a unique and incredible energy and crowd at each event. We’ve already gotten very inspiring responses and comments from people,” Berger said.

And those comments are not only coming from inside of the Cal Poly community.

The Women’s March After Party gathered positive, reassuring feedback from Congressman Salud Carbajal and Dawn Addis, who was running for state assembly back in November.

“Femme Sessions has definitely triggered more community engagement than we expected,” Berger said.

Cal Poly art and design senior Emma Mortimer has been following SubSessions since her freshman year.

“It’s great because it’s really one of the only places to listen to house or disco music in [San Luis Obispo], and it’s such a great outlet for people of that community to go and just be themselves,” Mortimer said.

She said she finds that Femme Sessions is incredibly empowering, just like their other events.

“I love that they just had female DJs at the Femme Sessions events because women are so powerful and I love how they all encourage and push each other,” Mortimer said. “Anyone can be themselves and their events are not ones to miss.”

SubSessions will be hosting upcoming volumes of Femme Sessions during Spring Quarter, in hopes to increase feminine presence in electronic music and highlight talented female artists.