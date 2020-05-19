The Show Must Go On

In the wake of the coronavirus, campus events have been drastically modified and even canceled. Many theater arts students in DANC 341 Concert Practicum have long awaited the annual spring dance concert. However, this spring the show will persist — online.
The Theatre and Dance Department’s spring dance concert is produced, directed and choreographed by students, providing nearly 200 choreographic and stage opportunities, faculty advisor Christy Chand said. Although transitioning the show has brought several challenges, the producers remain optimistic.
Marine sciences senior and student director Alyssa Gatan emphasized the need to adapt throughout the concert’s online inception.
“We lost the creative process we were used to having in the rehearsal space and had to adapt to creating tutorials and working together via Zoom rehearsals,” Gatan said. “We had to learn how to maintain connections and build dance together although we aren’t able to meet face to face.”
Although difficult, showcasing their work online has created new opportunities, faculty advisor Diana Stanton said.
“The benefits of this online format are that now we really see things from the eye of the choreographer,” Stanton said. “On the stage, audiences can view what they want. With the camera, the choreographer is more completely directing the audience’s eye, and thus we get a very intimate look inside the mind of the choreographers.”
Evan Ricaurté, student director and architecture senior, added how excited he is to share this production in light of its new format.
“Anyone, anywhere will be able to watch it, even distant friends and family that would not normally have the ability to come to campus to see the usual live show,” Ricaurté said.
The pandemic has demonstrated the strength and resilience of the Theatre and Dance Department, pushing students to develop new skills.
“The result of this experiment is one of which I am very proud,” Chand said. “The pieces are emotionally moving, funny, thought-provoking, visually stimulating, and entertaining. It’s quite incredible to see what has developed in only six weeks, especially when I am aware of how little video editing experience most of the students came in with.”
Architecture senior and student director Lindsay Eklund echoed the strength of the department throughout the quarter and its ability to manifest on stage in the final performance piece.
“Our title, Vitalis, means ‘of or manifesting life.’ Eklund said. “This was chosen before the COVID crisis. I think it is even more relevant now. All over the world the performing arts have been shut down in person, but the community has become even more alive and supportive. This show is a representation of how dance manifests life for us, especially in times that feel hopeless or overwhelming.”
Gatan agreed with Eklund, reiterating how grateful and proud she is of the final product.
“To be a part of something so new and unique to the Cal Poly community is very humbling,” Gatan said. “This situation gave us all a new way to think about dance production and how we can continue to dance together during this time.”
The spring dance concert is free for everyone and can be viewed online anytime between May 20 through the 22. Access to the show can be reserved at bit.ly/cp2020sdc and a link to the concert on Vimeo will be emailed the first day of the show.