The Show Must Go On

In the wake of the coronavirus, campus events have been drastically modified and even canceled. Many theater arts students in DANC 341 Concert Practicum have long awaited the annual spring dance concert. However, this spring the show will persist — online.

The Theatre and Dance Department’s spring dance concert is produced, directed and choreographed by students, providing nearly 200 choreographic and stage opportunities, faculty advisor Christy Chand said. Although transitioning the show has brought several challenges, the producers remain optimistic.

Marine sciences senior and student director Alyssa Gatan emphasized the need to adapt throughout the concert’s online inception.

“We lost the creative process we were used to having in the rehearsal space and had to adapt to creating tutorials and working together via Zoom rehearsals,” Gatan said. “We had to learn how to maintain connections and build dance together although we aren’t able to meet face to face.”

Video by Anya Dimaio & Daisy Kuenstler

Although difficult, showcasing their work online has created new opportunities, faculty advisor Diana Stanton said.

“The benefits of this online format are that now we really see things from the eye of the choreographer,” Stanton said. “On the stage, audiences can view what they want. With the camera, the choreographer is more completely directing the audience’s eye, and thus we get a very intimate look inside the mind of the choreographers.”

Evan Ricaurté, student director and architecture senior, added how excited he is to share this production in light of its new format.

“Anyone, anywhere will be able to watch it, even distant friends and family that would not normally have the ability to come to campus to see the usual live show,” Ricaurté said.