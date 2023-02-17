For many families, the weekend of January 6 was probably an ordinary one. However, for Chad and Ann Lamer, it was an opportunity to watch four of their sons compete within 200 miles of one another.

On Friday, Jan. 6, three Lamer brothers competed in Cal Poly’s dual against fourth-ranked Michigan, Brawley and Legend for the Mustangs with Chance representing the Wolverines. Michigan defeated Cal Poly 30-11, with Chance and Brawley earning victories for their respective squads.

It was the first time the three of them competed in a head-to-head dual against each other.

That same Friday, the youngest in the Lamer quartet and recent Cal Poly commit, Daschle, or Dash, was in Fresno competing in the Doc B Wrestling Tournament, one of the premier high school wrestling tournaments in California.

At the end of the weekend, he came out on top in the 173-pound division.

The Lamer connection with the Cal Poly wrestling program dates back to 2017 when Brawley committed to join then-first-year head coach Jon Sioredas and the Mustangs. After compiling a perfect 40-0 record en route to an Oregon state title his senior year, Brawley chose to join one of the only Division-I programs that offered him a spot.

“Cal Poly invited me on a recruiting trip here and I just fell in love with it,” Brawley said. “You come here and you have the beach, the great academics and this wrestling program that had new coaches and a new potential to be this up-and-coming powerhouse.”

In his first two seasons in the program, Brawley put together a 24-20 record. As the first Lamer to grace the Cal Poly campus, a path for more family members to join the Mustang community was opened.

Enter Legend.

In his high school career, Legend accumulated a 186-5 overall record to go alongside four Oregon state championship titles. The former top-100 recruit committed to compete alongside his brother and join the Mustangs.

“There was a lot of influence and that’s definitely why I even started looking at Cal Poly,” Legend said about his recruitment process. “I was getting recruited by a lot of bigger schools, but obviously with Brawley here, it was one of my top choices.”

Legend, like many other Cal Poly wrestlers, chose to redshirt his first season in 2019-20. He went 12-5 in open tournaments, winning the Michigan State Open and placing third at the California Collegiate Open.

That same season, Brawley went 12-13 on the year but brought home a fourth-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships in the 157-pound division.

For Brawley and Legend, having each other within the same program allowed them to partake in more intensive workouts, largely due to the natural rivalry between brothers.

“We’ve been wrestling our whole lives and our parents have videos of us wrestling in our living room in our dad’s old singlets,” Brawley said. “We used to not be able to train together because it would end up in a fight, but as we’ve gotten older we’ve come to appreciate the push that the other is giving.”

Legend reiterated the competitive nature between himself and Brawley. Being only two years apart in age, the two have competed against one another often.

“We definitely push each other and I don’t think anyone ever wants to lose to the other,” Legend said. “It will definitely get intense and competitive at times, but it makes us better.”

In their second year at the collegiate level, the Lamers combined for a 16-8 record during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. Brawley recorded his second consecutive fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, and Legend brought home a second place in the Pac-12, earning a berth into the NCAA Championships as the No. 9 seed.

That offseason, another Lamer hit the recruiting trail. Chance, the second four-time Oregon state champion to emerge from the Lamer household, was the seventh-overall recruit in his senior class. While Brawley and Legend played their part to make him a Mustang, Chance had his eyes set on the Big 10 conference, committing to compete at Michigan.

“Cal Poly was actually my second choice,” Chance said. “It would’ve been really fun going to college with my brothers, but in the end, I decided to go to Michigan because I thought that it was the place where I could become the best wrestler I could be.”

With three brothers now competing at the collegiate level, matches and duals began to mean more. The Lamers all competed in the Michigan State Invitational in 2021.

This past August, Dash, the youngest in the lineage of Lamers, had to make his choice: follow Brawley and Legend, team up with Chance or pave his own path.

“I knew I always wanted to be with a brother in college,” Dash said. “Chance and I are really close so it made it really hard to say no to Michigan.”

Dash announced via his Instagram page that he intends to wrestle with Brawley and Legend in 2023.

“I feel honored, my brothers are a big reason for my success and next year we get to show the nation how the Lamers roll,” Dash said.

Cal Poly has had a plethora of siblings compete alongside each other throughout the years. Next year Brawley, Legend, and now Dash, will be the first trio of siblings to be affiliated with a program at the same time since the Hurko triplets (Chris, Stephen and Andrew) in 2009, who were members of the swim and dive team.

With Brawley using his sixth year of eligibility this season, he will be joining the coaching staff for next year and beyond, cementing the Lamer legacy on Cal Poly’s wrestling program.

“I’ve never been on any sort of team with Daschle because I’m six years older than him,” Brawley said about returning next year. “It will be really sweet to have the opportunity to coach him and be a guy for him at the beginning of his college career. I’m really excited about it.”

Weekends like the one in early January are special for the Lamers, and in the near future, they will become an every-weekend affair for the family, and one that Mustang fans get to enjoy as well.