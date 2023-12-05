Oceano’s Deltina Coffee Roasters officially opened their second location on Taft Street in San Luis Obispo. The store replaced the now shut-down Kin Coffee Bar that was previously at that location.

Kin was closed after sexual assault allegations came to light about Kin’s owner, Julian Contreras, in April 2022. The coffee shop was soon rebranded to Taft Street Coffee and then officially closed before Deltina took over the space.

Since its opening on Aug. 22, Deltina Coffee has faced some pushback from community members who think the business is related to Kin, according to Deltina employees.

“People definitely come in and ask if we are the same owners and they are very suspicious about it,” Deltina employee Kyleigh Cuevas said.

Cuevas has been working there since its opening, and says she often receives questions from customers who are curious if the coffee shop has the same owners or is related to Kin in any way.

Deltina owner Jack Quint said the building’s history with Kin Coffee was a big consideration in their decision to expand to a second location.

“This spot just came along and it was kind of too good to be true. It was already built out and had the infrastructure for a coffee shop,” Quint said. “But obviously the taint of the previous owner was something we were very candid with the landlord about. So we met with the building owner and said we’re interested, but here’s a real concern we have.”

The time leading up to the opening gave Deltina a chance to vocalize to the community that they are separate from Kin.

“We put on the front of our building ‘Established 2018’ and then we just really had to push ‘Oh we’re an established business, we’re an organic coffee roaster that’s been established in Oceano since 2018, and this is an expansion into a new market,’” Quint said.

Deltina’s San Luis Obispo location is on 1340 Taft St.