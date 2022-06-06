A Paw-sitive Cause: Cal Poly’s Cat Progam Hosts Third Cat Cafe Fundraising Event

The Cal Poly Cat Program (CPCP) held the Cat Cafe fundraising event for the third time on Saturday, May 28. The event was hosted by Bliss Cafe in downtown San Luis Obispo and was held from 3-7 p.m. The fundraising event dedicated 15% of the proceeds raised to be used in support of the program’s veterinary fund.

A portion of CPCP’s donations are set to go towards covering the adoption fees of kittens, which include spay/neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea control, testing for FIV/FELV, deworming and a medical exam.

In addition to the kittens available for adoption, they also showcased an array of local vendors – from art, soaps, handmade jewelry and clothing. There were a variety of vendors that attended the event: Lobos, Bloom.Artsy.Stuff, Rebel Rock Beauty, Jewelz by Cat, La Macetona and a tarot card reader.

Bliss Cafe was also open for visitors to purchase food.

Madeline “Mimi” Raytis, the Fundraising coordinator for CPCP, shared her thoughts on the goals for the event.

“The intention is to raise money for our veterinary funds, as well as spread the word about our organization,” Raytis said. “I hope people gain awareness of all our cats and kittens that need homes. We are always on the search for adopters, fosters, and volunteers.”

The CPCP is a non-profit organization that is located on the Cal Poly campus. As a no-kill shelter, its mission is to “provide a safe and nurturing environment for sanctuary, surrendered, stray and rehabilitated feral cats and kittens whilst they wait for new loving homes,” according to their website.

The shelter’s volunteers work to provide kittens with a safe environment and make them better suited for adoption. They also take in kittens who are not considered adoptable for medical or other reasons.

Raytis said there are many ways for people to help out.

“The Cal Poly Cat Program is a great organization that is truly dedicated to helping cats. People can help through donations or volunteering. We are always looking for volunteers especially with summer coming up,” Raytis said. “We also have an amazon wishlist where people can donate specific items that we need to help our shelter run smoothly.”

Raytis encouraged those interested in donating or passionate about helping out to follow the CPCP Instagram: @calpoly_catprogram. She said it is a great way to get connected, stay updated and be first to know about Cat Cafes in the future.