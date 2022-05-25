A Potential Win for Anti-Choice Supporters: I Hate this

Zoe Denton is an English sophomore and opinion columnist for Mustang News. The views expressed in this piece don’t necessarily reflect those of Mustang News.

A draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked and confirmed: they will likely vote to overrule this monumental case. While this decision is just a draft and not the final ruling, people with uteruses are panicking.

One of the scariest parts of this is that, when the court’s decision is announced in June or July, many states will be prepared with “trigger laws” that will go into effect almost immediately in order to prevent women from getting abortions.

I’m furious. Everything about this vote seems so hypocritical.

This is not about protecting life. If it was, the second amendment would have been called into question decades ago.

The popular arguments spring to my mind: if we don’t want dying kids, how about we focus on the foster care system, or acknowledge the levels of food insecurity for children in the US? These arguments have been made for years (because the argument that a woman’s body should be in her own control is just not good enough) and no understanding has been reached.

It seems as though people who want to tear down abortion rights are obsessed with blinding themselves about the reality of the world. They are so focused on the fantasy of what a potential human could be that they ignore suffering that is already present.

Protecting ‘people’ who don’t exist is easy because they don’t have to actually put in any real effort. Then they also have a great outlet to get out all of their anger: screaming at people walking into Planned Parenthood buildings.

Let’s be clear here. Overturning this case is just the beginning.

To all the anti-choicers out there: do you know what this really means?

Abortion bans can get very extreme, and in states such as Missouri, Oklahoma and Ohio, surgeries removing ectopic pregnancies will also fall under their bans. To be clear, ectopic pregnancies are when a fertilized egg attaches to a place in the body outside of the uterus. They are not viable pregnancies, but the patient would still be criminalized if the pregnancy was terminated.

Why is it not possible for society to move past the incessant need to control what other people’s bodies do when it doesn’t hurt other living, breathing people?

Truthfully, I’m willing to bet that most of the politicians at the state level do not care about the morals of abortion –– they just want to win the next election by levaraging the votes of anti-choicers. This fight has never been about fetuses; it’s about our bodies becoming assets and our disenfranchisement fueling their campaign promises.