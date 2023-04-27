ASI announced its new president and Board of Directors members on Thursday in the University Union.
Current ASI Secretary of Sustainability Sam Andrews, an environmental management and protection senior, was elected ASI president for next school year, garnering 1,136 votes.
Andrews’ opponent, write-in candidate Jake Zylstra, acquired 35 votes in the election.
The Board of Directors, which represents each college, established 21 members in the election. Three more seats have yet to be announced, pending verification of write-in candidates, according to an ASI news release.
The number of board members per college is determined by enrollment during winter quarter. See all elected board members below.
College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (4 seats)
- Natalie Santos, 160 votes—winner
- Marc Cabeliza, 106 votes—winner
- Rachel Reade (write-in candidate), 17 votes—winner
- *The fourth seat representing the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences is pending write-in candidate verification.
College of Architecture and Environmental Design (3 seats)
- Alaina Ortiz, 77 votes—winner
- Aaron Posternack (write-in candidate), 5 votes—winner
- *The third seat representing the College of Architecture and Environmental Design is pending write-in candidate verification.
College of Engineering (5 seats)
- Siddarth Kartha, 112 votes—winner
- Sujanya Srinath, 96 votes—winner
- Sofia Buduchina, 89 votes—winner
- Varenya Gupta, 85 votes—winner
- Angela Gutierrez, 85 votes—winner
College of Liberal Arts
- Maya McClain, 120 votes—winner
- Kayla Cavazos, 104 votes—winner
- Alyson Engel, 95 votes—winner
- Scott Drouin, 89 votes—winner
College of Science and Mathematics (4 seats)
- Jett Palmer, 91 votes—winner
- Joseph Fewell, 89 votes—winner
- Arlein Logrono, 51 votes—winner
- Kelly Pi (write-in candidate), 6 votes—winner
Orfalea College of Business (4 seats)
- Alexis Kong, 85 votes—winner
- Evan Pomeroy, 24 votes (write-in)—winner
- Chloe Fulton (write-in candidate), 11 votes—winner
- Zachary Van Blarcom (write-in candidate), 4 votes—winner
Winners will be ratified by the 2022–23 Board of Directors at the upcoming board meeting on Wednesday.