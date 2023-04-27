ASI announced its new president and Board of Directors members on Thursday in the University Union.

Current ASI Secretary of Sustainability Sam Andrews, an environmental management and protection senior, was elected ASI president for next school year, garnering 1,136 votes.

Andrews’ opponent, write-in candidate Jake Zylstra, acquired 35 votes in the election.

The Board of Directors, which represents each college, established 21 members in the election. Three more seats have yet to be announced, pending verification of write-in candidates, according to an ASI news release.

The number of board members per college is determined by enrollment during winter quarter. See all elected board members below.

College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (4 seats)

Natalie Santos, 160 votes—winner

Marc Cabeliza, 106 votes—winner

Rachel Reade (write-in candidate), 17 votes—winner

*The fourth seat representing the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences is pending write-in candidate verification.

College of Architecture and Environmental Design (3 seats)

Alaina Ortiz, 77 votes—winner

Aaron Posternack (write-in candidate), 5 votes—winner

*The third seat representing the College of Architecture and Environmental Design is pending write-in candidate verification.

College of Engineering (5 seats)

Siddarth Kartha, 112 votes—winner

Sujanya Srinath, 96 votes—winner

Sofia Buduchina, 89 votes—winner

Varenya Gupta, 85 votes—winner

Angela Gutierrez, 85 votes—winner

College of Liberal Arts

Maya McClain, 120 votes—winner

Kayla Cavazos, 104 votes—winner

Alyson Engel, 95 votes—winner

Scott Drouin, 89 votes—winner

College of Science and Mathematics (4 seats)

Jett Palmer, 91 votes—winner

Joseph Fewell, 89 votes—winner

Arlein Logrono, 51 votes—winner

Kelly Pi (write-in candidate), 6 votes—winner

Orfalea College of Business (4 seats)

Alexis Kong, 85 votes—winner

Evan Pomeroy, 24 votes (write-in)—winner

Chloe Fulton (write-in candidate), 11 votes—winner

Zachary Van Blarcom (write-in candidate), 4 votes—winner

Winners will be ratified by the 2022–23 Board of Directors at the upcoming board meeting on Wednesday.