ASI Student Government announced on Tuesday the return of its annual “Meet Your Representatives” series.

Running through the remainder of the winter quarter and the spring, the events serve as a way for students to “actively communicate and connect with relevant elected officials,” according to the ASI website.

“[The “Meet Your Representatives”] events are fantastic ways for the student body to engage with their local elected officials and share their lived experiences,” Tyler Coari, the Chair of the External Affairs Committee, said. “We highly encourage student participation in all these events.”

Events this year include meeting with County Supervisors Jimmy Paulding at the UU on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Bruce Gibson via Zoom on Mar. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m.

During the spring quarter, plans are set for State Assemblywoman Dawn Addis and State Senator John Laird to visit the University Union.

Last year, Mayor Erica Stewart hosted a Friday afternoon discussion at the yakʔitʸutʸu dorm complex. Similarly, with the goal of increasing student participation in the discussions, events this year will have a moderately-formal style.

For more information, students can visit this link.