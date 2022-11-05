The City of San Luis Obispo has launched the first few stages of a resident engagement platform that allows community members to quickly see the answers to frequently asked questions and make reports or requests to the city.

The city published a new webpage, under “Services,” called “Ask SLO,” where people can find out more information on the app, its purpose and download the app itself.

“Ask SLO is designed to be a one-stop-shop for community members to connect with City services more easily,” Rebecca Bernstorff, a city spokesperson, said in an email to Mustang News.

Previously, the city website included a “Report an Issue” page. Ask SLO is intended to replace this page with a more user-friendly and precise way for San Luis Obispo residents to report concerns and find information, according to Bernstorff.

Different aspects of Ask SLO will be completed in phases, beginning in September and ending in November. By the end of Phase 3 in November, the public is expected to be able to make requests via Ask SLO related to several city departments, from Parks and Recreation to the City Attorney.

The platform is being launched in phases because the city wants to ensure that there are opportunities for feedback and modifications of the app and online platform as they continue to build it, Bernstorff said.

“Topics are hidden behind-the-scenes of Ask SLO, and as each phase goes live, more topics are visible and available to the community to utilize,” Bernstorff said.

The Q&A feature of Ask SLO provides answers to the most frequently asked questions about city services and city government. The “Report and Request” feature gives San Luis Obispo residents access to a “Virtual City Hall.”

“The City’s refreshed digital website serves as an accessible front desk to all the ways the City serves the community 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, from anywhere,” Bernstorff said.