After eight years as the Cal Poly Men’s Soccer Head Coach, Steve Sampson has stepped down from the program, effective immediately.

“After input from my cardiologist and primary care physician and after consulting with my family, I’ve decided to retire, effective immediately,” Sampson said in a press release through Cal Poly Athletics.

“I want to thank all the players for their support and commitment to the program and for the administration – especially Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman – who has supported me and counseled me in this decision. I’ve always prioritized to my players the importance of physical and emotional health over everything else. It’s time to take a bit of my own advice.”

Sampson retired at the end of last season due to health risks but decided during the offseason to return as head coach for this year.

“In all my years involved in athletics, I’m not sure I’ve met a finer example of a gentleman than Steve Sampson,” Oberhelman said in the press release.

“Steve has served this university with pride and distinction for eight years and his presence will be missed not only on the pitch but also in our hallways. On behalf of the university, I would like to thank Steve for his service to our students and staff, and we wish he and his wife, Sheri, the absolute best on this next adventure.”

The Mustangs are 1-10-3 on the year and 1-2-3 in the conference this season, his worst start to a season as head coach.

In his Cal Poly career, Sampson found success at home, going 32-18-7 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium while producing 17 All-Big West Conference selections.

The program announced that associate head coach Billy McNicol will become the interim head coach while a “national search for Cal Poly’s next head coach will begin immediately.”