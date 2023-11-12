In back-to-back games, Cal Poly Men’s basketball has lost by double-digits with opponents while giving up 97 and 80 points.

One of the main issues for the Mustangs is defending without fouling. The Mustangs have committed 51 fouls in the past two games and given up over 39 and 35 free throws against the University of Denver and the University of Wyoming, which is fueling efficient offensive attacks for opponents.

Against Denver, the Mustangs gave up 97 points. Two days later, Wyoming scored 80 points.

Graduate point guard Jarred Hyder paced the Mustangs with 66 points in the loss on Saturday, Nov. 11.

His 25-point performance against the Cowboys is the second-highest total in his college career. But it wasn’t enough to get the job done as the Cowboys sliced through the Cal Poly defense to the tune of 52.1 percent from the field.

The Mustangs fall to 1-2 while Wyoming climbs to 2-0.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 9-1 lead within the first four minutes and never looked back.

Cal Poly got the game within two possessions with 10:54 left in the first half, but Wyoming regained control and never let the Mustangs back into it.

Tacking onto Hyder’s performance was senior guard Kobe Sanders with 14 points.

Only three assists came from the Mustang offense, one from Hyder, junior forward Cam Malray and junior center Joel Armotrading.

Cal Poly looks to get back on their winning ways Nov 17-19 at the Lancer Joust at Cal Baptist, with St. Thomas as their first opponent.