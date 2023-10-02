Cal Poly Men’s Soccer played to a draw against UC Riverside on Saturday, Sept. 30 at UC Riverside Soccer Stadium.

The Mustangs (2-5-2, Big West 0-1-1) and Highlanders (0-7-3, Big West 0-1-1) both bounced back from a conference-opening loss to pick up their first point of the campaign.

Cal Poly was stuck in their half for the majority of the buildup up to Cal Poly’s goal 12 minutes in.

Graduate defender Emory Rapaport hit a through ball to streaking junior forward Jackson Kestler. Kestler in turn crossed it to freshman midfielder Rylan Firouznam at the top of the box, who struck it on the first touch into the roof of the net.

The advantage wouldn’t last to half time as Riverside converted on a corner kick, with Aleksander Vukovic rising above the crowd to head in the equalizer goal.

Graduate goalkeeper Justin Siegel had all four of his saves in the first half.

After the halftime break, Cal Poly put four more shots on target while holding the Highlanders to zero shots on target but were unable to convert any of those.

Sophomore forward Conner Lisenbee received a yellow card in the 78th minute.

UC Riverside looked to threaten with less than 15 seconds left, but a booming clearance into the stands killed the remaining time, and the final horn sounded.

Men’s soccer will look to get into the win column against CSU Northridge on Wednesday, Oct. 3, inside Mustang Memorial Field at 7 p.m.