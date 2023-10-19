Cal Poly Men’s Soccer dropped their second straight game in a 2-0 loss to UC Irvine on Wednesday, Oct 18 at 6 p.m. at Anteater Stadium.

The Mustangs and Anteaters came into the game tied in wins. but the Mustangs now fall to seventh place in the Big West after Wednesday’s loss.

Both the Mustangs (2-3-2, 4-7-3 Big West) and the Anteaters (3-3-1, 6-6-3 Big West) came into the game having lost their previous match.

Cal Poly continued their high-pressure attack, but the Anteaters tested the Mustangs’ defense early and scored their first goal within the first 15 minutes.

An onslaught of fouls and a yellow card on sophomore forward Conner Lisenbee continued to plague the Mustangs.

Coming out of the half, the Mustangs looked to equalize the game but were unable to do so.

Junior goalkeeper Gabe Penner’s hard work at the goal wasn’t enough, as the Anteaters scored again in the 58th minute making this core 2-0.

The Mustangs made two last attempts at the goal. With only three minutes remaining, sophomore forward Luke Schaefer and junior forward Jackson Kestler both had two shots on goal but were turned away.

Men’s Soccer will face off against the No.1 team in the Big West conference, Cal State Fullerton (5-1) at Mustang Memorial Field on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.