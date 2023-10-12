Cal Poly (4-5-3, 2-1-2 Big West) came into Wednesday tied for second place in Big West conference play riding a two-game win streak.

However, the Mustangs were unable to continue their streak, coming to a draw with Sacramento State (3-7-4, 0-1-4) on Wednesday, Oct. 11

The Mustangs had double the shot attempts in the first half with six shots to three, but Sacramento State answered back in the second half, recording nine shots anded with a 12-11 shot advantage on goal.

Junior goalkeeper Gabe Penner and graduate goalkeeper Justin Siegel each turned away one shot on goal from the Hornets.

“We felt disappointed to only come away with a point after creating so many chances in the game,” Cal Poly head coach Oige Kennedy said after the game.

Along with 11 shot attempts, the Mustangs had 10 corner-kick opportunities.

“Each game is an opportunity for us to learn and grow,” Kennedy said. “We come away knowing that we need to be more ruthless in front of goal. We have to sharpen the tools this week to capitalize on key moments in the final third.”

With the draw, Sacramento State has now recorded four ties in Big West play bringing their record to (3-7-4, 0-1-4 Big West).

The stout Mustang defense will hope to continue their streak of five straight matches allowing one goal or less.

Cal Poly will host the Blue-Green rivalry game this Saturday against UC Santa Barbara (7-6-1, 2-2-1 Big West).

“We’re focused now on Sunday and the biggest rivalry in college soccer,” Kennedy said. “We hope our fans can make lots of noise and become that 12th man. We’ll be ready to get after it on Sunday.”