In their last matchup with Oral Roberts, Cal Poly men’s soccer scored in the first minute of the game.

The San Diego Aztecs came out and returned the favor scoring a goal in the 49th second of the game. The Mustangs fell 3-0 to the Aztecs, as the team has yet to find their winning stride in the regular season and are now 0-2-0 on the season.

With a hot scoring start in their first game of the season, the Mustangs were looking to go back to their old ways before the Aztecs got on the board early with a goal from forward Rommee Jaridly early into the contest to make it 1-0.

After the score from Jaridly, the contest was primarily controlled by San Diego State, with the Aztecs maintaining possession for the majority of the game.

The contest was put farther out of reach when Cal Poly was left with only ten players for the last 73 minutes of the match as defender Leonardo Martinez earned a red card 16 minutes into the affair.

The Mustangs fell behind further after a goal from forward Terence Okoeguale in the 27th minute made it 2-0 Aztecs.

Cal Poly junior forward Jackson Kessler was called upon with the shot-calling duties tonight for the Mustang, with three of the six shots on goal being from Kessler.

Kessler nearly saw a goal in the 57th minute, but back-to-back saves from San Diego State goalkeeper Logan Erb dwindled scoring hopes for the Mustangs.

The Aztecs ended the scoring for the day in the 81st minute with a goal from forward Austin Brummett after a corner assist from midfielder Jules Anderson.

The Mustangs have had success against the Aztecs in the past, with a three-game winning streak stretching back from 1995 being snapped with the 3-0 loss Friday.

With this victory, Aztec men’s soccer not only climbed to 2-1 during the regular season but also simultaneously earned their 500th win in their program’s history.

Cal Poly will look to end their first road trip of the year on a good note as they travel to No. 12 San Diego Tritons on Monday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.