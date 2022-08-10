Cal Poly drops COVID-19 testing mandate for unvaccinated students, scraps COVID dashboard

Testing for COVID-19 at Cal Poly will no longer be required nor reported starting fall quarter, according to a university-wide email sent Tuesday.

Campus health officials announced in the email that unvaccinated and unboosted students and staff will not be required to test for COVID-19 fall quarter, and a pre-arrival test is not needed for students to move in.

After Sept. 23, Cal Poly will also stop updating their coronavirus dashboard that is used to track trends of positive tests for both on- and off-campus students.

Like some of last year, masks will not be required but remain recommended by the university. Students are still required to complete their daily symptom screener pass, and COVID-positive students must isolate in their place of residence.

All new students and employees are required to upload proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster, or file an exemption in compliance with the CSU’s vaccination policy.

While not every university in California has updated their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year, some colleges have stated plans to keep their testing programs – with no mention of terminating their dashboards.

UC Berkeley outlined fall semester plans on Aug. 4 to keep surveillance testing and offer on-campus testing. On Aug. 5, the University of Southern California released a statement that all students are to complete regular testing for COVID-19.

Testing for COVID-19 at Cal Poly will resume if public health conditions change, according to Tuesday’s email.

In San Luis Obispo County, as of Aug. 3 there have been 358 COVID-19 cases, with 199 of those cases occurring in the past week.

“Students who are immunocompromised may be accommodated based on their individual circumstances through the Disability Resource Center,” the university email wrote.

Prior to arriving on campus, students are still encouraged to test for COVID-19.

Rite Aid will return to campus in September to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in the Recreation Center.