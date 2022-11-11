President Jeffrey Armstrong sent out a campus-wide email Friday morning honoring Veteran’s Day.

“Today is Veteran’s Day, an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the service and sacrifice of many of our family members, friends, and fellow Americans,” Armstrong wrote in the statement.

This Veteran’s Day marks the 104th year since World War I ended in 1918, which was the cause of more than 20 million soldiers passing away.

“Perhaps it is a sad reflection on human nature that armed conflicts occur, but it is rightly a source of civic pride that so many answer when called, and of personal pride for those who have served with honor,” Armstrong wrote.

The Cal Poly P was painted red by students last week to honor National Veterans Awareness Week. This has happened throughout the years at Cal Poly for Veteran’s Day, in honor of the organization, Remember Everyone Deployed.

Cal Poly ROTC’s honor guard led a ceremonial procession through the Downtown SLO Farmers Market on Thursday to pay tribute to local veterans. This was the eighth annual Veterans Celebration at the market, SLO Tribune reported.

“Cal Poly is proud to number so many veterans among its current students, alumni, faculty, staff, and extended families,” Armstrong wrote. “On behalf of the university, I offer veterans our thanks and our gratitude.”

According to Cal Poly’s Center for Military-Connected Students, the university was awarded US News’ “Best in the West” University for Veterans for the third time this year.

Veteran’s Day is listed as an academic holiday on Cal Poly’s academic calendar to remember and honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces. There will be no classes, and corporations on campus are closed until Monday.

There are veteran services available on the Cal Poly website offered to veterans and their families. These include, but are not limited to, the Center for Military-Connected Students and links to off-campus programs.

Veterans and three guests can also enter Cal Poly Football’s game for free on Saturday. The Mustangs will be playing Montana State at Spanos Stadium at 5 p.m.

Correction, Nov. 11: This article was updated to correct that this is the 104th year since World War I ended.