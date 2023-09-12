Cal Poly has placed head coach of the Swimming and Diving team Phil Yoshida on indefinite leave due to allegations of verbal and emotional abuse and retaliation against athletes and assistant coaches.

Scott Reid of the Southern Californian News Group first broke the news of Yoshida being placed on leave.

Mustang News has received confirmation of this from former members of the program.

During the three years of Yoshida’s tenure, members of the program complained to the athletic department about his behavior, but no action was taken to remove the former head coach until August when he was placed on indefinite leave.

In March of 2023, members of the team met with Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey about their concerns with Yoshida. The school then hired an outside human resource consultant to investigate the matter.

Prior to meeting with Humphrey, athletic director Don Oberhelman threatened members of the team who approached him about Yoshida that he would cancel the program if the team’s complaints continued.

The swim and dive program was informed of Yoshida’s leave on Aug. 26.

During the announcement of Yoshida’s leave, Oberhelman told the team not to have parents contact him about the investigation and to direct any questions to team captains.

Cal Poly athletics and Phil Yoshida did not provide a comment on the matter.

Yoshida is in his 22nd year with the swim and dive program and completed his third season as head coach for the Mustangs in 2022-2023.

Cal Poly Swimming and Diving is scheduled to host Cal on Friday, Sept. 22 for a meet at Anderson Aquatic Center in San Luis Obispo.

Editor’s note: A name has been removed for confidentiality.