Cal Poly Theatre and Dance Presents ‘Signs of Light’ Spring Concert

After being canceled the past two spring quarters due to the pandemic, Cal Poly’s Theater and Dance department is presenting its first in-person spring dance showcase in more than two years –– “Signs of Light.” It will be showcased this Wednesday, May 25 through Friday, May 27.



According to business junior and member of Orchesis Dance Company Grace Schwager, this quarter’s spring concert is very different from the winter quarter concert in January.



“The Orchesis show is very artistic and serious and this one is more like entertaining styles,” Schwager said. ”There’s a bigger range of styles as well and there [are] all different levels of dancers. It’s really fun to get to meet more dancers on campus.”



The show is entirely student run, with more than 80 dancers from across campus.

“We have two student directors and then all the choreographers are also students. They had to audition their choreography and it’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited for it,” Schwager said.



The concert will be held in the Spanos Theater and tickets may be purchased online at tickets.calpoly.edu.