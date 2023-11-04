Things were looking bleak for the Mustangs early in Honolulu. Up against an opponent whom they lost 3-1 just three weeks ago, they struggled heavily in a first set filled with eight errors and a negative kill percentage that resulted in them being taken down 25-10.

But if anything could describe this season so far for Cal Poly, it would be resilience. Over their 2023 campaign, they’ve played in nine five-set matches and earned a 7-2 record in them, with four of them being reverse sweeps. They’d make use of the same toughness they’ve exhibited all year in this game.

The Mustangs responded to an ugly first set with a strong set of their own, going back and forth with the Rainbow Wahine. Cal Poly was able to close it out 25-22.

Hawaii showcased dominance once again in the third set, taking it 25-15, but the Mustangs were able to respond in turn, taking the fourth set 25-14.

The fifth and final set was close, with the Mustangs going up 11-7 before the Rainbow Wahine came back to tie it up at 12. However, Cal Poly would score three straight kills to take an impressive set that featured five service aces 15-12.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Tommi Stockham led the Mustangs with 17 kills on a 39.5% kill percentage. Redshirt setter Emme Bullis had 35 assists during the match. On the defensive side, redshirt junior libero Jolei Akima had 23 digs, putting her in the top 50 in the NCAA with 431 digs total.

This win puts the Mustangs at 10-4 in the Big West and 16-10 overall. Cal Poly’s win over Hawaii was the first time the Mustangs defeated the Rainbow Wahine in Hawaii since 2017.

Up next for Cal Poly, a four-game homestand begins with a rematch against UC San Diego at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10th.