During her college career at Kansas State, Shanele Stires was never the biggest player on the floor. Despite her 5-foot-11 listing for a forward, Stires accumulated 1,344 points and 701 rebounds. She was adept at scoring in the post but could also step out and drive by her opponents.

But the key to her game was her competitiveness and heart, something she preaches every day to her team.

In many ways, the way Cal Poly Women’s Basketball embodies how their head coach played in her college and professional career. The Mustangs come into Big West play second in rebounding margin and first in blocks (4.3 per game). The team has faced off against multiple opponents that had positional size advantages over the Mustangs, yet the team still competed on the glass and on defense.

Dating back to last season, the Mustangs have begun to instill a gritty style of play. When the No. 1 team in the country at the time, South Carolina, came to Mott Athletic Center to play Cal Poly, South Carolina handily won, but the Mustangs made things difficult for the future Final Four team. South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley credited the Mustangs’ defense for stifling the Gamecocks on offense.

In the 2023-2024 Big West season opener against CSUN, the Mustangs (5-6, 1-0 Big West) held the Matadors to 32% shooting in the 68-43 win.

The Mustangs’ strong rebounding and ability to make shots from distance was at the forefront. Cal Poly outrebounded the Matadors 51-24, fueled by an 18-6 offensive rebound advantage.

Senior Natalia Ackerman finished with a near-double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Junior forward Sydney Bourland added 12 rebounds and six points.

The identity team has been made clear: a tough defensive team that plays bigger than their height and a methodical offense that opens up three-point looks with ball movement and kickouts from the inside.

Multiple players have proven they can contribute on the offensive side of the ball. Against CSUN, four players finished in double figures: Ackerman (15), redshirt freshman Sierra Lichtie (12), junior Annika Shah (14) and freshman Mary Carter (12).

Shah and Carter combined for six three-pointers on 12 attempts.

The Matadors controlled the game early but committed five turnovers and allowed the Mustangs to take a 23-15 lead to start the first. The Mustangs then held the Matadors to a four-point second quarter while mounting a 35-19 lead.

Out of halftime, the Matadors scored 17 points in the third period of play and cut the lead to 11 points, but the Mustangs held the Matadors to another single-digit scoring quarter in the final period of play to hold on to the 25-point win.

Up next, the Mustangs will take on UC Davis at home on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m.