Cal Poly Women’s Basketball had a difficult task ahead of themselves when the team traveled to Palo Alto to take on No. 6 Stanford on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Cardinals are a powerhouse led by Cameron Brink and Hannah Jump, who were just announced as John R. Wooden Watch List candidates.

The Mustangs (1-4) have had a series of games against high-level opponents, including last year’s Pac-12 champions Washington State.

The Mustangs scored the first bucket of the game, but Stanford would go on to take a convincing 86-32 victory.

This is now the second nationally ranked team the Mustangs have played, certainly exposing them to the best of the best competition.

Junior guard and Palo Alto native Annika Shah led Cal Poly in scoring. Shah had nine points on 4-12 shooting in her homecoming debut.

Shah bounced back from her cold shooting night against Cal Berkeley where she put up zero points.

The Mustangs (1-4) have had a tough schedule thus far but will look for a bounce-back win against Seattle University, who are still looking for their first win on Nov 21.

Cal Poly will also be gearing up for another Pac-12 powerhouse in the No. 10 USC Trojans on Nov 28.