Cal Poly remains No.1 in the Best West after defeating CSUN 4-0 on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Mustang Memorial Field, increasing their win streak to three. This game marked the first of a double-header for Cal Poly men’s and women’s soccer.

The Mustangs (7-5-3) defense held the CSUN Matadors (1-12-3) scoreless throughout the game.

In the 30th minute, freshman midfielder Sophia Moness crossed the ball to freshman defender Bailey Bracha, allowing her to sink the game’s first goal. This goal was Bracha’s first career score.

“There was lots of excitement today for our team to just hone in on this game,” Bracha said. “It was huge.”

The Mustangs scored again five minutes later when sophomore forward Jessie Halladay received a pass from redshirt freshman midfielder Sophia Minnite and senior midfielder Kate Reedy.

Bracha wasn’t the only one to score her first career goal during this game. Redshirt sophomore defender Dani Wozniak and freshman forward Jaycee DeFazio would also score their first career goals in the second half.

The Mustangs’ aggression on the field temporarily ceased when the Matadors met them with a counterattack. However, the Mustangs quickly rebounded, showing their unwavering determination by doubling their opponent’s shots.

Another first-career moment occurred for the Mustangs when redshirt freshman goalkeeper Riley Wilkerson subbed in for junior goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel. Wilkerson made her first-ever appearance on the field in the 63rd minute and would remain for the rest of the game, facing two shots by the Matadors.

The Mustangs will continue the fight to keep their No.1 rank in the Big West as they travel to the Aggie Soccer Field to play against UC Davis on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 4 P.M.