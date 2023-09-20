We are happy to announce that we are now accepting credit card payments on our payment portal: https://mustang.eclipseservices.com/portal.

To Create an Account:

You will need your account number, zip code (the one we have on file for you), and a transaction amount from one of your current invoices.

To Make a Payment:

Sign in to your account.

You will see an account summary.

From here you can select the invoices you’d like pay.

Follow the prompts to continue through the payment process.

NOTE: You must enter the correct billing address and zip code associated with the credit card you are using. If you enter the wrong address and zip code, the transaction will be declined.

Once your transaction is processed successfully, you will automatically receive a confirmation on-screen and a confirmation email.

If you need an additional receipt or have further questions about your account, please contact us at billing@mustangmediagroup.com.