Cal Poly made a trip up north to Palo Alto, CA to compete in the ITA Northwest Regionals hosted by Stanford University at the Taube Tennis Center.

The ITA regional tournaments bring together the best Division I players in the region to compete.

The sister pairing of senior Delanie and junior Peyton Dunkle highlighted the Mustangs’ trip with three dominant doubles victories over the weekend giving them a quarterfinal appearance.

In 2022, the Dunkle duo recorded 15 wins en route to earning All Big-West Second Team Honors.

Friday

The sisters have not missed a beat in 2023 and got rolling at 8:30 AM on Friday with an 8-3 trouncing over the University of the Pacific.

An hour later Delanie took to the court again but now in the singles draw, battling for a gritty three-set 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over San Jose State’s Olaya Iglesias.

Playing her third match of the day Delanie moved onto the Round of 32 after taking down Sacramento State’s Warisara Lee 6-2, 6-3.

Another pair of Mustangs moved into the Round of 32 after a Friday doubles victory.

Senior Melissa LaMette and junior Romane Mosse took down a pair of Oregon Ducks in an edge-of-the-seat 8-7 (7-3) tiebreaker for the other Mustang pairing.

Saturday

LaMette and Mosse were narrowly defeated in the Round of 32 by Saint Mary’s playing another close match but this time losing the seven-point tiebreak, 7-8 (3-7).

The Dunkles made quick work of their next opponents as well cruising to an 8-2 win, beating Cal Berkeley’s Cami Brown and Lan Mi pushing into the Round of 16.

Delanie would be defeated in the Round of 16 in the singles draw but would take the court again with her sister against a tough matchup with No. 25 ranked Eva Alvarez Sande and Elyse Tse from Washington State on Sunday.

Sunday

The sisters seemed rather unfazed by a number in front of the names and just played the game that’s been working for them.

Delaine and Peyton Dunkle defeated the No. 25 Washington State pairing of Eva Alvarez Sande and Elyse Tse. Credit: Owen Roberts.

Peyton and Delanie played lights out and cruised by the ranked pairing of Tse and Alvarez Sande in an 8-4 contest, advancing to the quarterfinals.

The Dunkles were met by Astrid Olsen and Alexia Jacobs from the University of Washington and their run ended in an 8-5 lost

Cal Poly has found success early but will have a small break in their action until October 27-29 for the Saint Mary’s College Invitational.