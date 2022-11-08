Welcome to Mustang Media Group’s 2022 Election Guide — your information hub for midterm races, Q&As with local candidates and live updates throughout Election Day.
Voting anxiety: Playing a game we don’t understand
Grace Schweitzer is a psychology junior and opinion columnist for Mustang News. The views expressed in this piece don’t necessarily reflect those of Mustang News. With just one look at a ballot, the anxiety surrounding voting starts…
The sports betting propositions are more complicated than they seem
In the upcoming midterm election, California has two propositions on the ballot related to sports betting. Prop. 26 titled “Legalize Sports Betting at Tribal Casinos,” and Prop. 27 titled “Allow Online Sports Betting” — Prop.…
Cal Poly students share thoughts on California’s sports betting propositions
California voters will notice two new propositions on their ballots this year: Propositions 26 and 27. These propose the legalization of sports betting in California, either in tribal casinos or online. “My initial thoughts are…
Q&A: Meet the candidates vying for State Assembly District 30 seat
The State Assembly seat for District 30 is on the ballot in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The district includes portions of San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County and Santa Cruz County. After primary elections,…
Your guide to California’s 2022 election propositions
This year, voters only have seven propositions available to them — the fewest number of ballot measures in more than a century, CalMatters reported. Still, the 2022 election is giving Californians a chance to decide…
City jurisdiction may limit on-campus students voting eligibility, but there are still ways to become civically engaged
With the upcoming elections, it’s important to remember that students who live on campus are not eligible to vote in the municipal elections — due to city jurisdiction ending at the entrance to campus on…
San Luis Obispo’s mayor speaks on Cal Poly, diversity and stepping into leadership
With an “I Hate Mornings” mug in tow, Erica Stewart talked with Mustang News about her life as the mayor of San Luis Obispo — and how she got here. Stewart, a Black Cal Poly…
Q&A with San Luis Obispo City Council candidates ahead of Nov. 8 election
The city of San Luis Obispo is holding their general municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 8. In this general election, two council member seats and the mayor seat are open. Four candidates are running for the…
You live here, why not vote here?
Emma Hoffman is a journalism junior and Mustang News opinion columnist. The views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Mustang News. I have seen enough ‘You should vote’ campaigns to last a lifetime, but none…