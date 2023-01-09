Update, 12:37 p.m.: This article was updated to include information from a second emergency alert regarding evacuations due to an expected reservoir breach.

Cal Poly issued an emergency alert that all in-person and virtual classes on Monday have been canceled, effective immediately, due to the storm conditions.

According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, virtual classes were also canceled “because not all faculty teach virtually from home, and some would need to come to campus to teach their virtual courses.”

Mustang News is aware of at least two classrooms that have experienced flooding, including in Engineering West (Building 21).

The Cal Poly Department of Emergency Management said all “non-essential functions” would be closed Monday as well.

Mustang News has yet to hear back from university communications as to which facilities are considered “non-essential.”

Kari Howell, Campus Health & Wellbeing’s basic needs coordinator, said on Twitter that the Cal Poly Food Pantry is remaining open until 5 p.m. on Monday.

Cal Poly sent out another emergency alert around 12:30 p.m. Monday ordering students, faculty and staff to evacuate agriculture facilities, such as the Cal Poly Creamery.

“Shepard Reservoir is about to breach and we are evacuating the area in an abundance of caution,” the university said in the alert.

Cal Poly is working on evacuating animals that may be impacted, as well. Yet there is currently “no imminent threat to the campus core” from the breach, according to the alert. The university advised that people stay away from Stenner Creek Road and Mt. Bishop Road.

The university is expected to provide an update later today regarding the campus status for Tuesday.