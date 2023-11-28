The Mountain Air, a specialty outdoor retail store has been a part of the San Luis Obispo community since 1975. To provide more affordability and access to the outdoors, owners Josh and Lindsey Haring opened a sister store, The Switchback, at the end of August this year.

Switchback buys and sells used outdoor gear and offers discounted new products from outdoor brands. They specialize in climbing, backpacking, camping, hiking, skiing and snowboarding gear.

Their location is just two doors down from The Mountain Air at 667 Marsh Street, Suite B. With the store being open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. there’s always time to “find used outdoor gear, apparel, and footwear to buy, as well as special pricing on select items from brands you know and love” according to the Switchback website.

If you have old outdoor gear or are looking to upgrade, consider cleaning out your closet and setting up a 15 minute used gear appointment. Your sold gear can be traded for cash or store credit.

The only requirement for selling gear to Switchback is to have clean gear that fits Switchback’s preselected brands list. They have an updated list of items they’re taking and not taking. Some of the brands they’re currently accepting are Athleta, Black Diamond, Keen, North Face, REI and Prana.

Positioned as an adventure hub, San Luis Obispo boasts over 65 hiking trails, numerous beaches and is located less than 100 miles from Big Sur. The primary aim of The Switchback is to encourage people to embrace the outdoors.