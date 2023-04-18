Grad Ads
Congratulate your graduating senior on their graduation from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a celebratory advertisement in Mustang News’ Graduation Edition.
The Mustang News one-of-a-kind graduation edition offers your graduating student the chance to reminisce over their remarkable journey at Cal Poly. Featuring a stunning collection of photos and stories carefully curated by the award-winning team at Mustang News, our commemorative edition captures the essence of college life and provides a treasured keepsake for years to come. Parents and supporters, share your favorite message, photo, or both with your precious grad via an ‘advertisement’ located in the back of the edition alongside the rest of the class of 2023. Don’t miss out on this highly sought-after opportunity to celebrate your student’s achievements and the memories made along the way!
Photos due: Thursday, June 1, 2023 | Run date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Purchase your ad
HERE
Just three easy steps:
1.
Choose ad size
Choose either a half page, quarter page, or full page.
Submit payment via the PAC website.
2.
Submit your grad’s photos
After purchasing, an email will be sent with a form link to submit your graduate’s baby or grad photo.
3.
Keep in contact
A designer from Mustang Media Group will reach out to make sure your ad is to your liking!