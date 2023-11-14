Fall 2023 graduates may not get the opportunity to walk on the stage of Spanos Stadium, donning a green robe, while “Pomp and Circumstance” plays. In January 2023, the Cal Poly Commencement Office announced that the only graduation hosted by the University will take place in the spring.

Anthropology and geography senior Lauren Halsey is set to graduate this fall and will likely have to take time off of work in June 2024 to celebrate commencement.

“So if you’re working straight out of graduation, if you want to celebrate and do commencement, you’re going to have to take some time off and come back here,” Halsey said.

Mechanical engineering senior Christina Totorica walked last spring and said she feels unmotivated to finish her final class because she feels like she’s already completed school.

“I feel like it was kind of weird walking before I’m graduating,” Totorica said.

According to Halsey, Cal Poly is currently not selling regalia, such as caps, gowns and sashes, to honor the fall graduates.

“[It] is frustrating for me because I wanted to take photos and celebrate,” Halsey said.

University spokesperson Keegan Koberl explained the decision to halt fall commencement in an email to Mustang News.

“It was made to allow all graduates to enjoy an equitable graduation experience, including participation in cultural commencement ceremonies and college and department celebrations, all of which only take place in spring quarter,” Koberl said.

The 2023-24 commencement ceremony is taking place on June 15 and 16 at Spanos Stadium. Graduates receive 10 guest tickets and will receive more information on acquiring graduation regalia in the spring.