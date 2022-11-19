Cal Poly’s Latinx Center for Academic Success and students put together altar exhibits in the University Union Plaza to honor Día de los Muertos on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Día de los Muertos, which translates to “Day of the Dead” in English, is a Mexican holiday traditionally celebrated on the first and second days of November to honor passed loved ones.

Juliete Seo | Mustang News

The Latinx Center opened this quarter to offer professional, academic and personal support for Latinx students at Cal Poly, Mustang News previously reported. About 19.39% of Cal Poly’s students said they were Hispanic or Latino as of Fall 2021.

Latinx Center coordinator Daisy Paniagua-Uribe said the center and events such as Día De Los Muertos aim to offer a designated space of community for Latinx students, as well as bring people of different backgrounds together and educate them on Latinx culture.