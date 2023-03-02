Nick the Greek recently opened in downtown San Luis Obispo, offering the local community what it long needed—authentic Greek street food. Whether it’s warm pitas stuffed with flavorful meats and savory sauces or a gyro bowl filled with fluffy Basmati Rice, Nick the Greek brings the tastes of Greece to the heart of SLO.

Located on Higuera street downtown, Nick the Greek shares its space with Blast 825 Taproom and their selection of 40 beers and four wines on tap daily. The authentic Greek gyro house is quickly becoming a hub for local residents and students alike.

Open late at night, seven days a week and into the early morning on weekends, the new restaurant welcomes hungry patrons to indulge in the rich flavors of Greece. Nick the Greek strategically combines tradition and modernity through its food and restaurant vibe. The nighttime atmosphere is elevated with smoke machines and techno music to attract the college herd. On a long night out, the fries are worth the stop along the downtown scene.

Nick the Greek began as an idea among three cousins, all named Nick after one of the Nicks traveled to visit their home village in Greece. Once returning to California, he realized there were no nearby gyros or souvlakia, so he and his cousins created Nick the Greek to solve that issue. The founders turned their family knowledge of restaurant ownership and traditional Greek recipes into a large franchise with locations across California and other western states.

Some of the most popular dishes include Pitas, Gyro Plates and Nick’s Fries. The Pitas are neatly wrapped to eat with one hand and consist of the customer’s choice of roasted meat or veggies stuffed with fresh tomatoes and onions, topped with refreshing house-made tzatziki. Gyro Plates feature customers’ choice of meat or veggie and a variety of sides from rice, salad and pita bread. Nick’s Fries are a mouth-watering appetizer that can be enjoyed as a meal. The crispy fries are topped with meat, feta cheese, spicy yogurt and more to make a delectable dish for any craving.

Since 2014, Nick the Greek has been serving fast and fresh dishes that satisfy the customer’s hungry needs. The food is flexible for takeout or dining in and the rotisserie meats, crisp vegetables and classic toppings make special meals for all to enjoy.

Nick the Greek is giving Cal Poly students 10% off of orders when a student ID is presented at check out. Find Nick the Greek in the heart of downtown at 733 Higuera Street, open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.