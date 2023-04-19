A two-out walk-off double from junior first baseman Joe Yorke capped off a wild 6-5 win for Cal Poly Baseball against San Jose State on Tuesday, April 18 at Baggett Stadium.

This came after the Mustangs (13-21, 7-8 Big West) closed out their suspended game from Feb. 20 against the Spartans (18-15, 11-4 Mountain West), 12-10, on Tuesday.

End of Game One

At the start of the resumed game from Feb. 20, Cal Poly held an 11-10 lead in the top of the ninth. With that lead in place, senior catcher Collin Villegas smashed a solo home run over the left-center field wall to extend Cal Poly’s lead to 12-10.

Junior righty Kyle Scott then came in for the save and completed it for his fourth save of the season and clinched the 12-10 win.

Game Two

It was a bullpen game for Cal Poly in the full game, as seven different pitchers took the mound on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs struck first in the first inning of game two on a sacrifice fly from Villegas to take an early 1-0 lead.

San Jose State hit right back in the second inning after a solo home run was blasted over the left field wall to tie the game at 1-1.

Despite traffic on the bases from both teams, the game remained scoreless until the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Green and Gold put up four runs courtesy of a bases-clearing double from junior shortstop Aaron Casillas and an RBI double by senior infielder Taison Corio to go up 5-1.

The Spartans responded immediately in the seventh with a two-run home run to cut the Cal Poly lead to 5-3.

After a scoreless eighth, San Jose State tied the game up at 5-5 in the top of the ninth after loading the bases and hitting a two-RBI single.

The Mustangs wouldn’t go down without a fight, however, as junior center fielder Jake Steels walked and stole second before Yorke pulled a 1-1 pitch down the right field line for the walk-off and the 6-5 win.

Cal Poly will now hit the road for a three-game Big West Conference series against CSU Northridge from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 at Matador Baseball Field.