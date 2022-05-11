Listen: Theta Chi Fraternity to Host ‘Sororities Best Dance Crew’ Competition This Month

“Everyone is standing up and cheering on these sororities. It’s just a good environment and promotes a lot of happiness,” kinesiology senior and Sororities Best Dance Crew Chair Coby Barbar said about the the environment of Cal Poly’s Theta Chi Fraternity philanthropy event, Sororities Best Dance Crew.

Sororities Best Dance Crew, or S.B.D.C., is a philanthropic competition put together by the fraternity, Theta Chi. Proceeds for the event are raised through ticket sales, which are donated to a mentorship program called Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo that provides resources to underserved children.

For the event, sororities create dance teams that compete for the title of best dance crew. Each team is led by members of Cal Poly’s chapter of the national fraternity that act as coaches.

Barbar will lead the team for Cal Poly’s Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.

“I think everyone will have great dances and I’m looking forward to seeing all of them. If you would like to come watch a fun and exciting event and support whatever sorority or our fraternity or our philanthropy, I hope you all can come out,” Barbar said.

Sociology junior Shelby Porges is one of the dancers competing for Cal Poly’s Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority this year.

“My sorority is huge so it’s really nice to connect with girls I usually don’t hang out with on a daily basis,” Porges said.

Having been a competitive dancer for fourteen years, Porges said it is refreshing to have an opportunity to dance again.

“I am very competitive, but I’m not really there for the competition. I’m there to be back in my niche of dance. But I am very excited to see how the turnout will be,” Porges said.

The competition will take place on Tuesday, May 31 in Spanos Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase on Dexter Lawn on Wednesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 27th for $8 a piece. Additional raffle tickets will also be sold for the chance to win tickets to the Bay Area-based music festival, Outside Lands this summer.